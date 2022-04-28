eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 54,611 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of eBay worth $22,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,608 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 506,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Bank of America reduced their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

