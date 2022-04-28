Northern Trust Corp Sells 33,511 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,172,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,511 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $149,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,054,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,380,000 after purchasing an additional 138,708 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 203,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,674,000 after acquiring an additional 484,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 187,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $69.20 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

