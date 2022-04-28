IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $208.44

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $208.44 and last traded at $208.63, with a volume of 30471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $219.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.69.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.83 and a 200 day moving average of $246.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

