IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $208.44

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $208.44 and last traded at $208.63, with a volume of 30471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $219.86.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.69.
The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.83 and a 200 day moving average of $246.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
