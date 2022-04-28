Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,313,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $171,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $115.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.53 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

