Northern Trust Corp Has $150.66 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96,711 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $150,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $2,680,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SAP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in SAP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. TheStreet cut SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

Shares of SAP opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average of $127.26. The company has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $98.90 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

