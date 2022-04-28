Northern Trust Corp Has $163.91 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,745,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,488 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $163,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 983,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,905,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,050,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.92%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

