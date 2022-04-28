Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283,404 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $148,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 23.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Splunk by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $392,490 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

Splunk stock opened at $122.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.65. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

