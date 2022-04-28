E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) were down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 13,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,870,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETWO shares. Colliers Securities raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.
E2open Parent Company Profile (NYSE:ETWO)
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on E2open Parent (ETWO)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.