E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) were down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 13,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,870,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETWO shares. Colliers Securities raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in E2open Parent by 34.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 181,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in E2open Parent by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,448,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,431,000 after buying an additional 2,213,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in E2open Parent by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,411,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after buying an additional 1,273,823 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in E2open Parent by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,124,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after buying an additional 528,024 shares during the period.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

