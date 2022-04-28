Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,461,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $167,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,766,000 after acquiring an additional 46,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,968,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,685,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 97,264 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,101,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,423,000 after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

NYSE LNC opened at $61.65 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $56.41 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

