Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,017 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nixon Capital LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,285,000 after acquiring an additional 553,252 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

