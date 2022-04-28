Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $157,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,842,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,078 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after acquiring an additional 469,501 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,854 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,267,000 after acquiring an additional 138,631 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.38.

NYSE PKG opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.70. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.