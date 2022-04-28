Profund Advisors LLC Buys 726 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,736,000 after buying an additional 283,086 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,226,000 after buying an additional 192,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Shares of FANG opened at $126.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.