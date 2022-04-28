ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 4,536 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,248 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in FedEx by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $199.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens reduced their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.