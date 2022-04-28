Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Masimo by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $117.10 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $305.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.