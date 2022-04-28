Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 439,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 83,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:UL opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.
About Unilever (Get Rating)
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
