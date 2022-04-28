Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,183 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $185,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,768,000 after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27,535 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 10.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

NYSE BG opened at $118.96 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.34%.

About Bunge (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.