Profund Advisors LLC Has $828,000 Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.42.

BLDR stock opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

