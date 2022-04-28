Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading Down 9.4%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. 25,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,516,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth about $267,492,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth about $171,673,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Cazoo Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 10,673,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,446,000 after acquiring an additional 85,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth about $50,558,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,026,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

