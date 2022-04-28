Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 402,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,772,592 shares.The stock last traded at $11.54 and had previously closed at $11.65.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

