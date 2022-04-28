Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Cowen

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.72.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH opened at $165.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.31 and its 200 day moving average is $184.94. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.