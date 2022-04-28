Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $24.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27,745.46% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 40.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 48.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

