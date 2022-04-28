Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,057,796 Shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) by 123.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057,796 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 2.30% of Volta worth $27,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Volta in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Volta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Volta in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Volta during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Volta alerts:

VLTA stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Volta Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Volta Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Volta Profile (Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.