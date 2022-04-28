First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,743 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $72,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.84. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

In related news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $34,124.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,796 shares of company stock worth $2,308,664 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

