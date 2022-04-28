Brokerages Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT at $71.57

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.43.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Edison International by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,038 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,254,000 after purchasing an additional 188,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Edison International by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Edison International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,891,000 after purchasing an additional 691,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Edison International by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $70.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

