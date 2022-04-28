StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 54,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,930 shares of company stock worth $259,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ultralife by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

