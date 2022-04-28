Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $0.60 price objective on the stock.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 3,309,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,444.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 206,418 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,680,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,344.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 348,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.