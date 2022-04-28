ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. ServiceSource International has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $113.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.69.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $55.80 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 47,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $47,141.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 532,419 shares of company stock valued at $637,276 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 57,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

