TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
TESS stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. The company has a market cap of $53.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.05.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TESS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.