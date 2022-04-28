Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $13.18

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.18, but opened at $13.49. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,415,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

