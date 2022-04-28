Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 6,915 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $28,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 39,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.53.

DE opened at $385.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.13 and its 200 day moving average is $373.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

