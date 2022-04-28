Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Gap Down to $8.15

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $7.80. Brilliant Earth Group shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 4,205 shares traded.

BRLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $574,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $42,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,626 shares of company stock worth $2,148,899 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.