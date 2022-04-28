StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

TENX stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

