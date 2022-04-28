First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,147 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $71,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ opened at $249.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.35. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,385.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358 in the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.