Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) to Hold

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

LAND has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

LAND stock opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.55, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 119,382 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $1,576,000. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 65.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land (Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.