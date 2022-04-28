Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 106,561 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 106,561 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $26,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,657,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,052,000 after purchasing an additional 53,077 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 42,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 849,577 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 127,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

