StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.55.

Shares of TTOO opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.51.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 175.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 245,792 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 272,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 198,118 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

