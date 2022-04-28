First Trust Advisors LP Sells 108,486 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 909,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,486 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $70,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGS opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.27. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

