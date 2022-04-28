Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.55. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 120.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

