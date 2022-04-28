Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 85,338 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,338 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.17% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $27,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.36.

BMRN opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $97,314.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,200.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $836,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,024,677.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,702 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.