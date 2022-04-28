Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $45.89

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.89, but opened at $44.16. Zai Lab shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 10,826 shares.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 4.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1,653.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 37.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 335.7% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.