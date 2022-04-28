Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Shares of SVVC stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.55. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund (Get Rating)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.