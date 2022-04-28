StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Twin Disc by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Twin Disc by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

