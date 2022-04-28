TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TACT. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 83,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

