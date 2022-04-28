Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) to “Buy”

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kronos Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes by targeting dysregulated transcription. Kronos Bio Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KRON. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kronos Bio from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 27th.

Shares of KRON stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $272.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.69. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Kronos Bio will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 60.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 70,593 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the third quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 15.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,529,000 after acquiring an additional 165,617 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

