Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.35. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Taitron Components by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

