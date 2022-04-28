Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.88. Community Financial has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Community Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Community Financial by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Community Financial by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 37.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Financial (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.