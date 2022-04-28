First Trust Advisors LP Buys 1,186,699 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 670.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,363,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186,699 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $72,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,133 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 494.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after purchasing an additional 543,221 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,667,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 27.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 139,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. Mizuho raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.24%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

