Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Anthem were worth $28,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,729,000 after buying an additional 161,927 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 535,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Anthem by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,337,000 after purchasing an additional 130,565 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price objective on Anthem and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.64.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $508.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $483.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.11.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.