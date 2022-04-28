Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,650 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $28,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,313,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after buying an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 95,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $141.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.77.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

