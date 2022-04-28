Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Receives $30.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.

RPHM has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPHM stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. Equities analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

